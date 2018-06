Road of Justice Rides Through Page to End Child Trafficking Riding coast to coast to raise money for Zoe. Day 54 Distance: 92.8 mi [...]

Page Police Swears In New Sergeant Today, Justin Stewart was sworn in as Page PD’s newest Sergeant. He has been assigned [...]

Pre-Evac Notification Due to Lightning Fires – Baker Butte/Clints Well Area Firefighter crews with the Coconino National Forest are responding to multiple wildfires—likely caused by lightning—in [...]

One of the Last Code Talkers Departs Navajo Code Talker Samuel Tom Holiday has passed away. He was 94. Known for his many [...]