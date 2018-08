The Page Police Department’s Explorer Program is open to young men and women, aged 14-20.

If you are interested in joining the Police Explorers, come to this meeting to get more information and a sign up application!

Located in the Page PD Community Room.

Wednesday, August 22 at 4 PM – 5 PM

Page Police Explorers – Post 7980

808 Coppermine Rd, Page, Arizona 86040.