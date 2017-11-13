News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Page Police Respond to Helicopter Accident

Page Police Respond to Helicopter Accident
November 13
16:06 2017
PRESS RELEASE

Page Police Department

Helicopter Accident at Page Airport

PAGE, AZ (November 13, 2017):

 

On Saturday, November 11, 2017, just after 1 p.m., officers with the Page Police Department responded to Page Airport for the report of a helicopter accident.  Officers contacted two subjects who had been in the helicopter at the time of the accident.  The passenger, a 24-year-old male, was transported to Page Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The pilot, a 28-year-old male from Page, was uninjured.  The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.  There was substantial damage to the helicopter.  The incident is still under investigation.

NOTE: The accident, which we initially heard as a “crash landing,” happened at The Page Jet Center. Lake Powell Communications reached out to them Monday for a statement. Their statement to us was, “No Comment.”

