Page Police Respond to Helicopter Accident

PRESS RELEASE

Page Police Department

Helicopter Accident at Page Airport

PAGE, AZ (November 13, 2017):

On Saturday, November 11, 2017, just after 1 p.m., officers with the Page Police Department responded to Page Airport for the report of a helicopter accident. Officers contacted two subjects who had been in the helicopter at the time of the accident. The passenger, a 24-year-old male, was transported to Page Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pilot, a 28-year-old male from Page, was uninjured. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. There was substantial damage to the helicopter. The incident is still under investigation.

NOTE: The accident, which we initially heard as a “crash landing,” happened at The Page Jet Center. Lake Powell Communications reached out to them Monday for a statement. Their statement to us was, “No Comment.”