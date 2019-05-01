Page Police Respond to Domestic Squabble

Lake Powell Life News received eyewitness reports and photos from neighbors near a house where police activity occurred last night on S. Navajo Drive near Del Barco. Witnesses Tuesday evening told Lake Powell Life News they had “seen police kick down a door and arrest someone” when in fact that is not exactly what happened. Page Police Detective Terry TerEick confirming with us today that officers did respond to the area, but the incident ended up being a simple verbal argument between boyfriend/girlfriend. TerEick tells Lake Powell Life News that some of their officers did have rifles on them when responding to this incident, but for Page Police that is a normal procedure used when there is prior knowledge that an individual may be armed. In this particular case, one of the individuals was known to carry a handgun and did, in fact, have a holstered handgun, but the firearm was not involved in this incident.

According to the Page Police report no doors were kicked in, all individuals involved complied with officers orders. When it was determined no criminal activity had occurred, officers left the area without making any arrests.

Thank you to witnesses for notifying us of the police activity and to the Page Police Dept for clarifying that information for us quickly.