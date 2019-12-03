Page Police Respond to a Possible Threatening Male

Earlier today (12/3), at approximately 11:34 a.m., Page PD, along with National Park Service and DPS, responded to a report of a male subject threatening a female with a gun in front of the Family Bargain Center at 621 Elm Street in Page.

The subject with the gun was seen entering the Vape Shop next door after the incident.

Initially, officers cleared people from nearby businesses.

After speaking with the female, it was determined that the male subject never touched the firearm, it was only visible in his waistband during the confrontation.

The male was upset and yelling at the female over a parking issue.

It is being investigated as a disorderly conduct, reference DR #19-15213. As soon as all the information about the situation was obtained, officers cleared from the scene and will conduct a follow-up investigation.