News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page Police Respond to a Possible Threatening Male

Page Police Respond to a Possible Threatening Male
December 03
13:33 2019
Print This Article

Earlier today (12/3), at approximately 11:34 a.m., Page PD, along with National Park Service and DPS, responded to a report of a male subject threatening a female with a gun in front of the Family Bargain Center at 621 Elm Street in Page.

The subject with the gun was seen entering the Vape Shop next door after the incident.

Initially, officers cleared people from nearby businesses.

After speaking with the female, it was determined that the male subject never touched the firearm, it was only visible in his waistband during the confrontation.

The male was upset and yelling at the female over a parking issue.

It is being investigated as a disorderly conduct, reference DR #19-15213.  As soon as all the information about the situation was obtained, officers cleared from the scene and will conduct a follow-up investigation.

Page Police Respond to a Possible Threatening Male - overview

Summary: Page Police Respond to a Possible Threatening Male

Tags
investigationpage police

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.