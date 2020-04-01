News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Page Police Request Update of Business Contact Information

April 01
10:16 2020
The Page Police Department is requesting Page businesses to please update their contact information.

The information being requested from local business managers is an up-to-date list of contacts for your business to ensure it is current with the department. If something happens on your property, it is essential that current contact information is available to authorities, especially during after-hours emergencies or incidents.

All businesses are encouraged to update their information at this time, including vacation rentals and long-term residential rentals. The form to update the information is available online at the Page Police Department’s website, http://www.cityofpagepd.com, under the forms tab.

 

