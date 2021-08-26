News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Page Police Report Vandalism Around Town

August 26
15:26 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Vandalism Around Page

PAGE, AZ (August 26,2021)

The Page Police Department investigated several reports of criminal damage, burglary, and graffiti on the morning of August 8, 2021.

The three subjects involved spray painted and damaged property in the alleyway by the Lake Powell Chronicle, Barber Works, Circle K, Lake Powell Lodging, and also several vehicles in the area.

Surveillance video in the area helped us to identify two of the three subjects involved. They are identified as 20-year-old Adriano Young of Page and 20-year-old Johnson Whitethorne of Big Water.

The two were charged with numerous counts of misdemeanor criminal damage. There are also felony charges of burglary being filed as well.

This investigation is still active and we are working on identifying the third individual involved. If anyone has information related to this investigation, please contact the Page Police Department at 928-645-2463.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

