Page Police Report: February 2019 Drug-Related Arrests

PAGE, AZ (March 15, 2019): Crimes involving illegal drugs continue to be a top concern for Page citizens. The Page Police Department is committed to addressing these concerns by investigating and enforcing drug-related crimes and laws.

A summary of drug-related arrests for the month of February follows:

On February 1, an 18-year-old male from Kaibeto was arrested at Rodeway Inn located at 107 S. Lake Powell Blvd. He was charged with Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to other crimes.

On February 3, a 21-year-old male from Page was arrested near a residence located in the 100 block of 8th Ave. He was charged with Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On February 4, a 34-year-old female from Tonalea was arrested at a residence at Lake Powell Lodging located at 524 Haul Rd. She was charged with Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On February 5, a 32-year-old male from Tonalea was arrested at Knights Inn located at 121 S. Lake Powell Blvd. He was charged with two counts of Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On February 6, a 37-year-old male from Lukachukai was arrested near the intersection of Coppermine Rd. and Haul Rd. He was charged with Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to other crimes.

On February 7, a 38-year-old male from Kayenta was arrested near the Family Bargain Center located at 621 Elm St. He was charged with two counts of Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to other crimes.

On February 7, a 53-year-old male from Page was arrested at MT Smokemaster located at 623 Elm St. He was charged with two counts of Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Marijuana, two counts of Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, in addition to other crimes.

On February 7, a 14-year-old male from Coppermine was arrested at the Page Middle School located at 101 El Mirage St. He was charged with Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to other crimes.

On February 8, two 25-year-old males, a 23-year-old female, and a 26-year-old male, all from Page, were arrested at RD’s Drive-In located at 143 S. Lake Powell Blvd. All four were charged with two counts of Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Additionally, the 26-year-old male was charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Narcotic Drugs.

On February 10, a 31-year-old male from Kayenta was arrested at a residence in Chapmans Mobile Home Park located at 801 Oak St. He was charged with Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to other crimes.

On February 13, a 14-year-old male from Kaibeto was arrested at the Page Middle School located at 101 El Mirage St. He was charged with Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On February 14, a 41-year-old male from Kaibeto was arrested at a residence at Escalante Apartments located at 1106 N. Navajo Dr. He was charged with two counts of Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On February 18, a 22-year-old male from Page was arrested near a residence at Vermillion View Apartments located at 90 Elk Rd. He was charged with Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On February 19, a 29-year-old male from Page was arrested near a residence in the 0 block of El Dorado Ct. He was charged with Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to other crimes.

On February 21, a 33-year-old female from Lechee, a 33-year-old male from Lechee, a 26-year-old male from Bittersprings, and a 20-year-old female from Page were arrested near the intersection of 3rd Ave. and Cedar St. They were all charged with Possession of Marijuana and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, in addition to other crimes.

On February 22, a 20-year-old male from Page, an 18-year-old female from Shonto, a 17-year-old male from Page, and a 21-year-old male from Page were arrested near the intersection of S. Lake Powell Blvd. and Elm St. They were all charged with Possession of Marijuana and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, in addition to other crimes.

On February 23, a 30-year-old male from Lechee was arrested near Circle K located at 3 N. Lake Powell Blvd. He was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, in addition to other crimes.

On February 23, a 29-year-old female from Page was arrested at a residence located in the 400 block of Elm St. She was arrested for Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On February 24, a 37-year-old male from Glendale and a 28-year-old male from Cottonwood were arrested near the intersection of Oak St. and Hopi Ave. They were both charged with Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Transporting Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Transporting Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On February 25, a 22-year-old male from Tonalea was arrested near Lake Powell Ford located at 619 S. Lake Powell Blvd. He was charged with Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On February 25, a 21-year-old male from Page was arrested at Lake Powell Convenience Center located at 931 US Hwy 89. He was charged with Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to other crimes.

On February 28, a 13-year-old female from Tonalea was arrested at the Page Middle School located at 101 El Mirage St. She was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violating a Drug-Free School Zone.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty