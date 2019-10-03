News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page Police Report Arrest in Recent Burglary

Page Police Report Arrest in Recent Burglary
October 03
11:05 2019
Print This Article

PRESS RELEASE

Arrest Made for Burglary
PAGE, AZ (October 3, 2019)

On October 2, 2019 at 4:30pm, a male suspect was arrested after an investigation into a burglary at Big John’s Texas BBQ.

The business, located at 153 S. Lake Powell Blvd., was burglarized on July 19, 2019 at 2:30am. The suspect broke a window and stole a safe containing a significant amount of cash.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Dalton Oberbeck of Page.

Oberbeck was booked into the Coconino County Jail for Theft (Class 3 Felony), 3rd Degree Burglary (Class 4 Felony), and Criminal Damage (Class 1 Misdemeanor).

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Page Police Report Arrest in Recent Burglary - overview

Summary: Page Police make arrest in Big John's theft.

Tags
arizonabig john'spage city policetheft arrest

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.