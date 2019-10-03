Page Police Report Arrest in Recent Burglary

PRESS RELEASE

Arrest Made for Burglary

PAGE, AZ (October 3, 2019)

On October 2, 2019 at 4:30pm, a male suspect was arrested after an investigation into a burglary at Big John’s Texas BBQ.

The business, located at 153 S. Lake Powell Blvd., was burglarized on July 19, 2019 at 2:30am. The suspect broke a window and stole a safe containing a significant amount of cash.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Dalton Oberbeck of Page.

Oberbeck was booked into the Coconino County Jail for Theft (Class 3 Felony), 3rd Degree Burglary (Class 4 Felony), and Criminal Damage (Class 1 Misdemeanor).

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.