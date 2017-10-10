News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Page Police Report a Phone SCAM!

October 10
10:32 2017
The Page Police Department is warning us today of a scam going on. Evidently, some people are calling local residents saying they work for Page Police, and they’re asking for donation to the department.

It’s a scam! Several people called the police saying they had received these phone calls; unknown people asking citizens for money. Again, it’s a scam. Police are telling that we should not give out any information is we receive such a call.

According to the police the calls are coming from the 480 area code.

 

 

