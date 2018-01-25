Page Police Quarterly Awards

The Page Police held their quarterly organizational meeting yesterday- Chief Frank Balkcom on behalf of the dept awarded Officer Crystal Thin and her K9 partner the Officer of the Quarter commendation for taking on the difficult task of becoming a K9 officer- the department selected her as the Page canine handler last summer, after which she attended intense training with Arizona Dept of Public Safety for six months which required to spend a great deal of time away from her family. Thin attributed much of her achievement to her husband who is a police officer for the Navajo Nation. Her K9 Hasy is a three year old Belgian Melanois.

The Page Police also awarded employee of the quarter honors to dispatcher Jeremiah Begaye and business of the quarter to Jack in the Box for their annual participation in the Shop with a Cop program with needy kids at Christmas.