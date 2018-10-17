Page Police Officer Receives MADD Award

The Page Police Department is pleased to announce that the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) organization has awarded Officer Bill Schuldies with the 2018 MADD DUI Enforcement Officer of the Year Award. Officer Schuldies began his career in law enforcement in 1997 with the Page Police Department. He transferred to the Sierra Vista Police Department in 1998 and served as a School Resource Officer (SRO) for Buena High School from 2004 to 2007. Officer Schuldies returned to the Page Police Department in 2011 and was assigned to the Page Unified School District as an SRO in 2018. Prior to his assignment as an SRO, Officer Schuldies worked as a patrol officer and demonstrated

exemplary leadership qualities in DUI enforcement and investigations. Between July 2017 and June 2018, Officer Schuldies arrested 20 persons for DUI violations in the City of Page.

The MADD DUI Enforcement Officer of the Year Award is presented annually to an individual who participates in DUI arrests to reduce drunk and drugged driving, professionally completes high-quality investigations, presents information in court, and raises awareness about the dangers of drunk and drugged driving through public speaking and community outreach.

Officer Schuldies was honored with the award on October 10 at MADD’s annual “Honoring Heroes Recognition Banquet”, held at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The banquet honored the law enforcement officers, first responders, and prosecutors who work diligently to support MADD’s mission to end drunk and drugged driving.

The Page Police Department congratulates Officer Schuldies for his commitment to keeping the citizens and visitors of Page safe from drunk and drugged drivers.