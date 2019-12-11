Page Police non-Emergency Phones NOT WORKING

Message from the Page Police Department:

1:30 a.m. Wednesday 12/11

Our non-emergency phone number is having technical difficulties.

If you have an EMERGENCY, call 911.

If your call can wait until our phones are working, please refrain from calling at this time.

If you have a non-emergency that needs to be reported immediately, first try calling 928-645-2463. If that number doesn’t work, try calling 928-660-3103.

We will update this post when the phones are working normally again.