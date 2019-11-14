Page Police: Lots of Fun Next Week, Despite an Alleged Theft!

Press Release from the Page Police department……

PAGE AZ (November 13, 2019) On November 13, 2019, at approximately 3:14 PM, the officers from the Page Police Department responded as quickly as they could to the Page Fire Department, located at 808 Coppermine Rd. for a report of a theft.

Upon police arrival, multiple different Page Fire Department personnel reported that their unsecured basketball hoop had been stolen sometime within the last 72 hours from their back lot.

Fire Department employees stated they had been using the basketball hoop to practice for the upcoming PD vs FD Basketball Fundraiser, which is being held at the Page Middle School Gym on Wednesday, November 20 at 6:30 PM.

After an extensive 5-minute investigation, police were unable to locate any leads or evidence.

A B.O.L.O was issued to surrounding police agencies to attempt to locate the stolen equipment. Officers believe the theft could be linked to the gang of bandits who have been targeting outdoor sports equipment across the extreme northern AZ region.

IMPORTANT: If you have any information that could help in this investigation, officers will be on-hand at the PD vs FD Basketball Fundraiser to take your statement.

Admission is $3/person and all proceeds go to “Shop with a Cop/Fireman.”

There will be a dodgeball competition at half time for kids ($1 or one canned food donation to play).

A bake sale will also be taking place at the event