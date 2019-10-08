Page Police Looking for Suspect; See Pictures!!!
Attempt to Identify
The Page Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle theft and kidnapping.
On 10/8/19 at 5:28 AM, an unknown individual stole a vehicle from the Circle K parking lot. At the time of the theft, the vehicle was occupied by a juvenile. The juvenile was later able to escape unharmed and the vehicle was recovered.
The suspect remains at-large. The suspect was described as a Native American female with a medium build.
A reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the individual involved.
Phone: 928-645-2463
Silent Witness: 928-774-6111
Email: [email protected]
Page PD Case #19-12941