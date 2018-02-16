Page Police Joins Support Letter for Byrne JAG Program

The Page Police Department announcing today that they have joined almost 1,000 other national, state and local organizations in signing a letter that expresses support for the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) program. The letter representing a broad cross-section of the nation’s criminal and juvenile justice systems, addressed to President Donald Trump and Congressional leaders emphasizing the important role Byrne JAG funding plays in keeping our citizens safe, preventing crime and victimization, and providing services to individuals in the justice system so when they return to their communities they are better equipped with the tools and skills they need to build a productive life.

