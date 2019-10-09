News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page Police Investigating Overnight Break-in

Page Police Investigating Overnight Break-in
October 09
07:34 2019
Print This Article

The likely point of entry

At 6:00 AM today Page City Police responded in force to a break-in at the convenience store at All-American Fuels at Elm St. and Lake Powell Blvd.  The crime had apparently occurred overnight.

Officers at the scene were mum about details, which is the proper protocol, but it was obvious that a window to the left of the main entrance had been the point of entry for the thief or thieves.

At 7:15 the manager of the pizza shop within the building was there but did not have a key to the entrance to the convenience store. At that point investigators still had not been able to enter the building, choosing not to go through the broken window. That meant, that at that point they did not know what had been taken.

The building is owned by the man who owns and operates Big-O Tires, which is also located in the building.

The investigation is continuing. An officer on scene said the Police Departments Public Information Officer will release details later.

Page Police Investigating Overnight Break-in - overview

Summary: Page City Police investigate a break-in at a local business.

Tags
Break incrimepage arizonapage police department

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.