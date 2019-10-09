Page Police Investigating Overnight Break-in

At 6:00 AM today Page City Police responded in force to a break-in at the convenience store at All-American Fuels at Elm St. and Lake Powell Blvd. The crime had apparently occurred overnight.

Officers at the scene were mum about details, which is the proper protocol, but it was obvious that a window to the left of the main entrance had been the point of entry for the thief or thieves.

At 7:15 the manager of the pizza shop within the building was there but did not have a key to the entrance to the convenience store. At that point investigators still had not been able to enter the building, choosing not to go through the broken window. That meant, that at that point they did not know what had been taken.

The building is owned by the man who owns and operates Big-O Tires, which is also located in the building.

The investigation is continuing. An officer on scene said the Police Departments Public Information Officer will release details later.