News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page Police Investigate Situation on Appaloosa Road

Page Police Investigate Situation on Appaloosa Road
December 07
05:46 2019
Print This Article

Police Situation on Appaloosa Rd.
PAGE, AZ (December 6, 2019)

On December 5, 2019, 4:08 PM, the Page Police Department received a report of a vehicle off the road on  Appaloosa Rd. near Haul Rd. The driver was reported to not be moving and the vehicle’s horn was sounding.

When officers arrived to complete a welfare check and traffic investigation for possible impairment, a male individual was contacted but was non-compliant with orders from officers.

For public safety reasons, portions of Appaloosa Rd. and Haul Rd. were closed at 4:13 PM with the assistance of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and National Park Service.

The situation was de-escalated and the roads were re-opened to traffic at 6:02 PM. No arrests have been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

Page Police Investigate Situation on Appaloosa Road - overview

Summary: Page Police Investigate Situation on Appaloosa Road

Tags
page arizonapage police department

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.