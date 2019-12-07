Page Police Investigate Situation on Appaloosa Road

Police Situation on Appaloosa Rd.

PAGE, AZ (December 6, 2019)

On December 5, 2019, 4:08 PM, the Page Police Department received a report of a vehicle off the road on Appaloosa Rd. near Haul Rd. The driver was reported to not be moving and the vehicle’s horn was sounding.

When officers arrived to complete a welfare check and traffic investigation for possible impairment, a male individual was contacted but was non-compliant with orders from officers.

For public safety reasons, portions of Appaloosa Rd. and Haul Rd. were closed at 4:13 PM with the assistance of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and National Park Service.

The situation was de-escalated and the roads were re-opened to traffic at 6:02 PM. No arrests have been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation.