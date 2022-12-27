Page Police Investigate Shooting @ Dollar General

Shooting at Dollar General in Page

PAGE, AZ (December 26, 2022)

On Monday December 26, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Page Police Department officers responded to the report of a

shooting at Dollar General, located at 801 North Navajo Drive in Page, AZ.

One person inside the store was struck multiple times. That person was transported to Page Hospital and then flown out for medical treatment.

The status of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooter was taken into custody on scene.

This investigation is currently active and on-going. We will release updated information as we can.