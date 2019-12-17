News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Page Police Investigate 8 a.m. Crash on Coppermine Road

December 17
08:42 2019
Page City Police were dealing with a 2-vehicle wreck this morning (12/17) that happened just before 8 a.m. It occurred on Coppermine Rd./Navajo-20 just south of Highway 98 across from Cowboy Ray Road. Both vehicles had been apparently heading south when the crash happened.

It appeared that an SUV had rear-ended a sedan. There was no ambulance on the scene and there didn’t appear to be any injuries.

Eventually, both vehicles had to be towed from the crash scene.

