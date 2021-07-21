Page Police Had a Busy Month in June

Page City Police Quite Busy in June

PAGE, AZ (July 20, 2021) The Page Police Department received 1211 calls for service in June. Of those, 96 arrests were made with 209 total charges issued. 112 traffic stops were conducted resulting in 19 citations and 77 warnings issued.

Several of the incidents are highlighted below…

On June 20, 2021, at 9:58pm, officers responded to a report of a fight at a residence on Maverick St. When officers arrived, they located a victim with a stab wound to the chest. An investigation revealed an individual, identified as Jordan Curley of Page, got into an altercation with the victim, eventually stabbing him with a kitchen knife. Curley was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of DV-Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

On June 23, 2021, at 2:44am, officers responded to a report of a vehicle break-in at Big O Tires at 760 Elm St. An individual was seen by a witness breaking into a travel trailer. When officers arrived on scene, they located the individual still in the process of breaking into numerous other vehicles and removing property from them. The individual was arrested and identified as Demaris Yellowman of Page. Yellowman was booked into jail on charges of 2nd Degree Burglary, 3rd Degree Burglary, Criminal Damage, 1 st Degree Criminal Trespassing, and Under 21 with Liquor in Body.

On June 23, 2021, at 12:55pm, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Home 2 Suites at 681 Scenic View Dr. When officers arrived, loud yelling and sounds of objects breaking could be heard coming from one of the hotel rooms and at least one individual was inside, barricaded, refusing to open the door. Out of concern that someone may be injured inside, officers made entry into the room and located one individual, identified as Daniel Montclair of Fort Yates, ND. The hotel room had extensive damages, estimated at $8,910. Methamphetamine was also recovered inside of the room. Montclair was arrested and booked into jail on charges of Felony Criminal Damage, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Disorderly Conduct.