Page Police Dept Seeks New Recruits

The Page Police Department offers full testing services for the position of police officer through National Testing Network, Inc. To fill out an application and schedule a test, go to www.nationaltestingnetwork.com, select Law Enforcement and sign up for the Page Police Department.

What to expect at the www.nationaltestingnetwork.com website:

• Completion of the application process

• Review all information related to the Page Police Department police officer position, including minimum requirements, salary, and benefits.

• Detailed information about the testing process for the entry level test.

• Opportunity to take online practice tests at www.frontlinetest.com.

• Schedule your own convenient test time. Tests are offered multiple times a week, including Saturdays.

• Take high-quality job simulation tests in a standardized, fair testing environment.

Upon completion of the entry level exam, all candidate scores are automatically forwarded to the Page Police Department. Candidates who attain a passing score on the entry-level exam will be placed on the department’s eligibility list. The Page Police Department will contact candidates on the list and will invite them to continue to participate in other stages of the department selection process.

National Testing Network is a service provided to conduct entry-level testing in a standardized, professional environment. National Testing Network does not replace the Page Police Department’s responsibility and decision making in the testing process. All candidate results are provided to the Page Police Department where the final decisions are made.