Page Police Department Holiday Safety Tips for New Year's Eve

PAGE, AZ

(December 30, 2020) The Page Police Department wishes everyone a safe and happy new year. Below, you will find some tips to keep you and your family safe for the holiday.

Don’t Drink (or Smoke) and Drive

It is important to have a safe ride on a night when so many people are out and about. Don’t assume you will be able to hail a taxi. Arrange your transportation in advance so you can enjoy the holiday knowing you have a safe ride home.

The Page Police Department will be conducting increased patrols focusing on impaired driving. Remember, driving impaired from marijuana is just as dangerous and illegal as driving while impaired from alcohol. Think of Your Guests

If you are hosting a party, plan ahead for your guests’ safety. Consider hiring a driver for the evening to provide people a way to get home. Make a Plan with Your Kids

Set a reasonable curfew for your kids and know where they are going to be. If you have children old enough to drive, be sure they understand the dangers of driving on the holiday. Encourage them to stay in one location instead of hopping from party to party. Lock Your Car

New Year’s Day is the most active holiday for car thefts. If you must leave your car somewhere overnight, be sure it’s locked and try to pick it up as early as possible the next day. Firearms

Celebratory gunfire is irresponsible and illegal. Don’t do it. The Page Police Department will arrest anyone participating in disorderly conduct involving firearms. And since it’s a felony, you will lose your right to legally possess a firearm if you are convicted. Respect Your Neighbors

Keep noise to reasonable levels and ensure guests aren’t parking in front of anyone’s driveways. It’s a good idea to keep your neighbors informed of large gatherings and provide them with your contact information. Keeping your neighbors informed helps reduce police calls for noise and parking complaints.

Page Police Department

@ [email protected]