Page Police department 25 Page Fire department 24

OVER $1,000 RAISED!!!

Apparently, it was the stolen hoop that made the difference Wednesday night when the Page Police Department and the Page Fire Department played a little game of basketball at Page Middle School. The Police Department “prevailed” 25-24, obviously winning by a mere one point.

But if you’ll remember, the hoop that the Fire department had been using for practice was swiped by unknowns recently, and there was to be no more practice for our firefighters. The case is still open, but the game is not; the Police department won it!

The money raised Wednesday night goes to the Shop with a Cop/Firefighter program, which is going to be much more successful this year because of the many fans who showed up and had a ball.