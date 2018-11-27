Page Police Chief Retires

Frank Balkcom, Sr. has retired as Chief of Police for the Page Police Department. In an email to police employees, Balkcom said, “I wish to thank each and every one of you for all the great things we have done together as a team to help our community become safer.” He concluded the email saying, “Please continue to serve our community with Courage, Compassion, and Integrity.”

Balkcom was hired as Chief of Police in November of 2014. He had previously retired from the Glendale Police Department after 33 years of service.

City Manager Michael Celaya reported Balkcom’s retirement to the city council. Celaya said, “We want to thank the Chief for his years of service to the City of Page and wish him the best as he enjoys other passions and his family.”

Lieutenant Tim Lange will serve as Interim Chief of Police until a permanent Police Chief can be hired.