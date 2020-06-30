Page Police Chief Has COVID-19 Updates for the City

PRESS RELEASE

Page City Police Chief, Drew Sanders

Page, AZ (June 29, 2020) – Governor Ducey has signed a new executive order (2020-43) entitled Pausing of Arizona’s Reopening, Slowing the Spread of COVID-19.

In his press conference Monday, the Governor presented data indicating that the spread of COVID-19 in the State of Arizona is increasing at an average rate of 2,857 cases per day, and that this trend is expected to continue unless the reopening process is halted and some restrictions are renewed.

As a result, the reopening process has been halted and some changes to restrictions have been made.

Schools

The first day of school has been delayed until August 17th. This will be continuously evaluated.

Bars, Gyms, Movie Theaters, Waterparks, Tubing Operations at these venues are paused with a target reopening date of one month.

Restrictions have also been put in place that are meant to limit mass gatherings. Both indoor and outdoor gatherings must be limited to no more than 50 people unless approved by a city or county who must be able to ensure social distancing and other precautions occur.

Please visit https://azgovernor.gov/executive-orders for more details.

At this time, a decision has not yet been made whether to continue the July 4th fireworks display planned by the City of Page. More information on this topic is expected and will be shared with the community when available.