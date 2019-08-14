Page Police Charge Man With Identity Theft

Page Police Arrest Man for Identity Theft, Attempted Theft

PAGE, AZ (August 13, 2019)

On FridayAugust 9, 2019 a male individual was arrested after an investigation into suspected

fraudulent activity.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Tinotendra Madyira of Escondido, California, was booked into the

Coconino County Jail for one count of Identity Theft and one count of Attempted Theft, both class 4 felonies. He

was also booked for one count of Providing False Information to Police, a class 1 misdemeanor.

The investigation revealed Madyira went to the UPS sorting facility in Page and attempted to take

possession of a package containing numerous cell phones that had been ordered by fraudulent means, using a

local non-profit organization’s shipping information. When contacted by police, Madyira provided a name and forged identification card that were not his own.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.