News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page Police Charge Man With Identity Theft

Page Police Charge Man With Identity Theft
August 14
08:03 2019
Print This Article

Page Police Arrest Man for Identity Theft, Attempted Theft

PAGE, AZ (August 13, 2019)
On FridayAugust 9, 2019  a male individual was arrested after an investigation into suspected
fraudulent activity.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Tinotendra Madyira of Escondido, California, was booked into the
Coconino County Jail for one count of Identity Theft and one count of Attempted Theft, both class 4 felonies. He
was also booked for one count of Providing False Information to Police, a class 1 misdemeanor.

The investigation revealed Madyira went to the UPS sorting facility in Page and attempted to take
possession of a package containing numerous cell phones that had been ordered by fraudulent means, using a
local non-profit organization’s shipping information. When contacted by police, Madyira provided a name and forged identification card that were not his own.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Page Police Charge Man With Identity Theft - overview

Summary: Page Police arrest a man for identity theft, attempted theft

Tags
Escondido californiafraudulent activityidentity theftpage police

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.