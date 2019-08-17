Page Police: Arrests Made in 6-Year Old’s Death

PAGE, AZ (August 16, 2019)

On Friday, August 16, 2019, a male and female were arrested by Page City Police after an extensive investigation into the death of 6-year old Lariyah Davison.

The child died on May 3, 2019, as a result of a fatal overdose of an illegal narcotic. The suspects are identified as the young girl’s grandparents; 51-year old James Lane and 47-year old Victoria Bizardie, both of Page. The child had been living with her grandparents when the death occurred.

The suspects were booked into the Coconino County jail on the following charges: First-degree murder, child abuse, endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a deadly weapon in a drug offense and there is a litany of other drug-related charges the couple is facing.

Lane was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor.

The alleged crimes are all felonies, ranging from Class-1 to Class-6.

The investigation into the death of the child is ongoing.

The Page Police press release reminds us that the charges referenced are merely accusations, and all individuals are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.