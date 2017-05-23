Page Police and Navajo Police Investigate School Threat

“I’m in Page, at your high school. .22, .308, AR-15, a 12 gauge shotgun. If you walk out of that school you’re dead.”

That was the threatening Facebook message brought to the Page Police Department’s attention Friday at around 6:30 p.m., causing the department to respond quickly to Page High School.

Once on campus, officers with the Page PD cleared all the buildings on campus. They did not locate anyone within the vicinity of the school.

After the situation was deemed clear at the high school, Page PD then indentified a possible address for the suspect, a 15-year-old from Lechee. Page PD contacted the Navajo Police Department who responded to the address in Lechee.

Navajo PD made contact with the suspect at the residence and Page PD responded to assist in the investigation.

The 15-year-old admitted to posting the threats on Facebook and Navajo PD arrested the suspect for threatening. He was then transported to the Tuba City juvenile facility.

The investigation is currently ongoing.