Page PD Purchases License Plate Recognition System

Back in late January, the Page Police Department began testing an Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system in one of their Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicles.

Apparently the department liked what they saw because at last night’s City Council meeting the department asked to purchase the system. The tiny device can scan license plates at an impressive rate at cruiser speeds of up to 140 mph. The ALPR system then scans and matches the photographed plates to various governmental databases.

Any violation which is associated with vehicle registrations, from revoked or suspended licenses and vehicle insurance information, can be easily found out with the ALPR system.

More serious offenders, such as wanted fugitives, terror watch-listed individuals, and AMBER Alert suspects, can also be matched using ALPR.

When a match, or hit, is made, the police officer is alerted by an alarm denoting an “attention-worthy” record has been found.

From the initial test date to late February, the department was able to scan 12,288 plates from the rear camera.

Council approved the department’s request to accept Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) funds to purchase the ALPR system. The funds will cover the $21,190 price tag of the new system.

The purchase of the ALPR system aligns with the department’s strategic goal to enhance innovation and technology to enhance the department’s crime-fighting mission.