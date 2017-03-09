News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage

Page PD Purchases License Plate Recognition System

Page PD Purchases License Plate Recognition System
March 09
11:37 2017
Print This Article

Back in late January, the Page Police Department began testing an Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system in one of their Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicles.

Apparently the department liked what they saw because at last night’s City Council meeting the department asked to purchase the system. The tiny device can scan license plates at an impressive rate at cruiser speeds of up to 140 mph. The ALPR system then scans and matches the photographed plates to various governmental databases.

Any violation which is associated with vehicle registrations, from revoked or suspended licenses and vehicle insurance information, can be easily found out with the ALPR system.

More serious offenders, such as wanted fugitives, terror watch-listed individuals, and AMBER Alert suspects, can also be matched using ALPR.

When a match, or hit, is made, the police officer is alerted by an alarm denoting an “attention-worthy” record has been found.

From the initial test date to late February, the department was able to scan 12,288 plates from the rear camera.

Council approved the department’s request to accept Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) funds to purchase the ALPR system. The funds will cover the $21,190 price tag of the new system.

The purchase of the ALPR system aligns with the department’s strategic goal to enhance innovation and technology to enhance the department’s crime-fighting mission.

Tags
page police

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Friday
Clear
High 74°/Low 50°
0%
Clear
Saturday
Clear
High 71°/Low 47°
0%
Clear
Sunday
Clear
High 75°/Low 48°
0%
Clear
Monday
Clear
High 73°/Low 50°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.