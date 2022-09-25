Page PD Makes Drug Arrest After Search Warrant

PAGE, AZ (September 23, 2022)

On Thursday September 22, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., officers with the Page Police Department conducted a search warrant on a residence in Chapman’s Mobile Home Park, located at 801 Oak Street in Page, AZ.

A large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with drug paraphernalia and cash were seized during the search warrant. 30-year-old Garret Branstiter of Page was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail in Page.

He was charged with possession of dangerous and narcotic drugs and possession of dangerous and narcotic drugs for sale.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.