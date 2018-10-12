News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Page PD Investigating Hit & Run

October 12
13:12 2018
A vehicle vs. pedestrian hit & run occurred the evening of October 6, leaving a 14-year old with serious injuries. A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual involved.

At approximately 7:59 PM, the Page Police Department and Page Fire Department responded to the intersection of Castle Rock St. and 10th Ave. for the report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit and run. The victim had multiple traumatic injuries and was transported to the Page Hospital. The victim was later transported by air ambulance to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The incident is still under investigation by the Page Police Department. Anyone with information that could help the investigation should contact Detective Miller at 928-645-4374, send a Facebook message to @PagePD, or email tips@pageaz.gov.

 

 

 

