Page PD Collects 4.6 lbs of Prescription Pills at Drug Take-Back

This weekend, the Page Police Department took part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The event was pioneered by the Drug Enforcement Agency in 2010 and since then thousands of state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies have participated in the take-back. Last year, over 4,200 law enforcement agencies collected nearly 447 tons of unwanted medications.

In Arizona alone 12,713 pounds of prescription drugs were collected in 2016 at 5,359 collection sites.

The majority of prescription drug abusers report in surveys that they get their drugs from friends and family. Americans understand that cleaning out old prescription drugs from medicine cabinets, kitchen drawers, and bedside tables reduces accidents, thefts, and the misuse and abuse of these medicines, including the opioid painkillers that accounted for 20,808 drug overdoses—78 a day—in 2014 (the most recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Eight out of 10 new heroin users began by abusing prescription painkillers and moved to heroin when they could no longer obtain or afford those painkillers.

“These results show that more Americans than ever are taking the important step of cleaning out their medicine cabinets and making homes safe from potential prescription drug abuse or theft,” said DEA Acting Administrator Chuck Rosenberg. “Unwanted, expired or unused prescription medications are often an unintended catalyst for addiction. Take-Back events like these raise awareness of the opioid epidemic and offer the public a safe and anonymous way to help prevent substance abuse.”

Arizona sees one fatality every day because of prescription opioid overdoses.

While it may not sniff the 447 tons collected nationwide last year, Page PD collected 4.6 pounds of prescription drugs during the take-back this year.