Lake Powell News

Page PD Attends Arizona Peace Officer Memorial Service in Phoenix

May 03
13:41 2017
On Monday, Page Police Sergeant Chris Clouse and Officer Crystal Thinn represented the Page Police Department at the 44th Annual Arizona Peace Officer Memorial held in Wesley Bolin Memorial Park in Phoenix, AZ.

The event paid tribute to the officers who, in the past year, made the ultimate sacrifice. The Page Police Department joined agencies from around the State in honoring these fallen heroes and all of Arizona’s officers who have lost their lives while protecting Arizona.

Officers honored at the 2017 ceremony:

Officer Michael Haddad
Hayden Police Department
End of Watch: Saturday, March 12, 2016

Officer David Glasser
Phoenix Police Department
End of Watch: Thursday, May 19, 2016

Agent Manuel Alvarez
US Border Patrol
End of Watch: Thursday, August 11, 2016

Officer Leander Frank
Navajo Division of Public Safety
End of Watch: Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Officer Darrin Reed
Show Low Police Department
End of Watch: Tuesday, November 8, 2016

 

Historical Names Honored at the 2017 Ceremony:

Under Sheriff Marion Haws
Apache County Sheriff’s Office
End of Watch: September 9, 1936

Sheriff James Linder
Pinal County Sheriff’s Office
End of Watch: March 7, 1982

Commissioner John McCarty
Arizona Department of Game & Fish
End of Watch: August 19, 1901

Deputy Fred Kiser
Yuma County Sheriff’s Office
End of Watch: February 21, 1907

page pd

