Page PD Attends Arizona Peace Officer Memorial Service in Phoenix

On Monday, Page Police Sergeant Chris Clouse and Officer Crystal Thinn represented the Page Police Department at the 44th Annual Arizona Peace Officer Memorial held in Wesley Bolin Memorial Park in Phoenix, AZ.

The event paid tribute to the officers who, in the past year, made the ultimate sacrifice. The Page Police Department joined agencies from around the State in honoring these fallen heroes and all of Arizona’s officers who have lost their lives while protecting Arizona.

Officers honored at the 2017 ceremony:

Officer Michael Haddad

Hayden Police Department

End of Watch: Saturday, March 12, 2016

Officer David Glasser

Phoenix Police Department

End of Watch: Thursday, May 19, 2016

Agent Manuel Alvarez

US Border Patrol

End of Watch: Thursday, August 11, 2016

Officer Leander Frank

Navajo Division of Public Safety

End of Watch: Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Officer Darrin Reed

Show Low Police Department

End of Watch: Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Historical Names Honored at the 2017 Ceremony:

Under Sheriff Marion Haws

Apache County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: September 9, 1936

Sheriff James Linder

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: March 7, 1982

Commissioner John McCarty

Arizona Department of Game & Fish

End of Watch: August 19, 1901

Deputy Fred Kiser

Yuma County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: February 21, 1907