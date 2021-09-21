Page PD: Arrest Made in Weekend Homicide in Lechee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Page PD Responds to Homicide in LeChee, Suspect in Custody

PAGE, AZ (September 20, 2021)

On Saturday September 18, 2021, at 11:12 pm, the Page Police Department and Page Fire Department responded to a report of a stabbing in LeChee. Upon arrival, the victim of the stabbing was pronounced deceased and the suspect, identified as 26 yr old Schuyler Little of LeChee, had fled the scene on foot.

A multi-agency search for the suspect, consisting of the Page Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Navajo Police Department, and National Park Service, was conducted through the night and into the following day.

On Sunday September 19, 2021, at about 12:30 pm, information was received that the suspect may be in the area of Horseshoe Bend. For the safety of the public, Horseshoe Bend was closed and evacuated for several hours.

Information was later received of a person matching the suspect’s description near Quality Inn on North Lake Powell Boulevard in Page. Page PD officers were able to locate the suspect at Lake Powell National Golf Course where he was taken into custody just after 3:00 pm and later turned over to agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proved guilty.