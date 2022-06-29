Page PD Announces Addition of K-9 Unit, Acquires Two Drug Detection K-9s

PAGE, AZ (June 28, 2022) – Crimes involving illegal drugs continue to be a top concern for Page citizens. The Page Police Department is committed to addressing these concerns by investigating and enforcing drug-related laws. In support of these efforts, the Page Police Department has established a K-9 unit and has acquired two drug detection K9s.

K-9 Bacon is a 1-year-old black lab. He was acquired by the department in April and, as of last week, has

completed his initial drug detection training/certification and is now actively working. His handler is Ofc. Paul Karsky, who came to Page PD as a lateral officer transfer 6 months ago.

K-9 Diesel is a 2-year-old black lab. He was acquired by the department last week and is currently in training, which is expected to be complete in August or September. His handler is Sgt. Sam Myers, who will also be supervising the K-9 unit, and has been an officer with Page PD since 2011.

All of the training for the K-9s and their handlers is being completed in-house by Page PD’s Software Support Specialist Ted Barnard. Ted has years of experience training police K-9s and handlers. He retired from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office prior to coming to Page PD last year. The in-house training he has provided has saved Page tax-payers thousands of dollars in travel and training expenses, in addition to keeping our officers from missing shifts to travel out of town for training.

Chief Tim Lange has made it one of his top priorities to re-establish the K-9 program at the Page Police Department since taking over as Chief of Police last year. Page PD has been without a drug detection K-9 since the retirement of K-9 Hasy in 2019.

The Page Police Department looks forward to the success of the K-9 unit and will continue to keep the community updated on its results.

CONTACT: Page Police Department

Sergeant Terry TerEick

928-645-4108

[email protected]

