***UPDATE***

Due to staff changes all schedules will not be available until Friday, August 2nd from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

6th-grade orientation will be Wednesday, July 31st from 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. To RSVP your student call Ms. Wilson (928) 608-4306. Also, students will need their own transportation.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.