Page Order to Mask Up

July 02
15:00 2020
The City of Page now has an Emergency Ordinance in place on the use of  Face Coverings in certain settings. The City has declared a public health emergency for their use that will expire at 11:59 P.M. on August 1, 2020, unless extended. A copy of the ordinance will be placed on the city’s website.

The ordinance requires all persons 6 years of age or older to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth when inside a building open to the public where it is difficult to keep six feet away from other persons, or when working in areas that involve close proximity with other people or co-workers.

The face-covering requirement does not apply to the following situations:

  1. While consuming food or drink
  2. When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk
  3. When a person cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering.

The Page Police Department is seeking voluntary compliance from residents and visitors so our community can do its part to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The City is specifically requesting that community members be kind to others when reminding or informing them of the face-covering requirement. It is the city’s hope that law enforcement intervention is a “last resort” to gain compliance for the ordinance.

 

