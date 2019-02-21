Page Ninth Most Affordable Town in AZ

Page made a top ten list this week! A new study from financial technology company SmartAsset ranks the most affordable places to live in Arizona . This is SmartAsset’s fifth annual study on the Most Affordable Places in America. Communities are ranked on an Affordability Index weighing property taxes, homeowners’ insurance fees and mortgage payments relative to income.

Page came in at #9 with average closing costs $2284, average property tax at $684, annual homeowners insurance $655, the average annual mortgage payment sitting at $6759 with a median income of $60,000 and an affordability index of 52.22. Tuba City topped the list with a median income of $48,293 and an affordability index of 71.9

Read more about the study here