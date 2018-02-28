Page Middle School Lockdown

This afternoon, at approximately 3:37pm, the Page Police Department received an anonymous 911 call

reporting person with a gun at the Page Middle School. The school was immediately placed on a hard

lockdown.

A multi-agency response followed with units from the Page Police Department, Page Fire Department,

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Game and Fish Department, Bureau of Land Management,

National Park Service, and Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The response to the incident was treated as an active shooter scenario. Officers worked quickly to

secure the campus. After it was determined there were no active threats on campus, the lockdown was

lifted. A debriefing with school officials and law enforcement agencies occurred immediately after the

incident. A criminal investigation is on-going.

The Page Police Department has a strong working relationship with the Page Unified School District as

well as other law enforcement agencies in the area. The Page Police Department will continue to have

discussions and multi-agency training to be able to coordinate a unified response to future active threat

situations.