Page Mayor Levi Tappan Rescinds Covid Safety Measures and Face Coverings

City of Page Mayor, Levi Tappan, has rescinded previously issued proclamations related to Precautionary Measures to Slow Covid-19, including the face covering requirement when social distance cannot be maintained.

The previous requirements included persons six years of age or older to wear a face covering when inside and when it is difficult to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.

While businesses must still adhere to the opening guidelines from the State of Arizona, Mayor Tappan has also rescinded all City of Page precautionary guidelines as set forth in previous proclamations.

A copy of the newest order is posted below. Click on the image to enlarge.