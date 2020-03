Page Mayor Levi Tappan Covid-19 Update

COVID-19 Information & Prevention Tips Coconino County has established a COVID-19 Information Line from 8:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. daily [...]

2020 Presidential Primary Election Results With all that’s going on, it’s easy to forget it’s still an election year, and [...]

Member of the Navajo Nation Tests Positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Tuesday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron [...]