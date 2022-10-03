Page Man to be Sentenced for Sex Crimes

Page Police Arrest Man for Alleged Sex Crimes with Minors

***Update***

PAGE, AZ (October 3, 2022) On September 30, 2022, a jury found Ryan Hensman guilty for one count of sexual assault, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and 6 counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

There is a sentencing hearing scheduled in November. We will provide another update once that is completed.

Original Post:

On August 5, 2019 at 2:05pm a male was arrested after an investigation into multiple sex crimes involving victims who were minors that occurred between November of 2014 and June of 2019.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Ryan Hensman of Page, was booked into the Coconino County Jail for one count of Sexual Conduct with a Minor under 15 and three counts of Sexual Assault, all of which are Class 2 Felonies.

The investigation revealed there were two victims, both of whom were under 18 years of age when the incidents occurred. The names of the victims will not be released.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this case, they are requested to contact the Page Police Department at 928-645-2463.