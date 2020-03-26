News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Page Man is First County COVID Death

March 26
10:11 2020
Earlier this week, Coconino County Health Department Officials announced the first death in the county related to COVID-19. That victim has now been confirmed as a Page man in his 50’s who had underlying health conditions.

Page officials said at the time of death, discovered on March 19, 2020, the death was investigated by the Page Police Department and an autopsy was conducted by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The case is currently under investigation by County health department officials. City of Page staff members, Council, and Mayor are extending their heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim. 

The City of Page is actively collaborating with various government entities and continues to support our County health officials in their handling of the epidemic. More information will be shared as it becomes available. 

The City of Page requests that residents continue to take this threat seriously and to remain vigilant in practicing social distancing and proper hygiene.

