Page Man Convicted of Sexual Assault

Page Police Department put out a press release this week, stating that a man has been convicted of sexual assault stemming from an incident in Page in 2018. Eric Anderson was convicted of Sexual Assault in the Coconino Superior Court on April 15th. In July 2018, Anderson sexually assaulted a victim in her residence until she was able to fight him off and escape. A citizen heard her screams for help and called the police. Page police officers responded and located Anderson hiding near where the crime occurred, and arrested him for Sexual Assault and Kidnapping. Anderson now faces a prison term of 5.25 – 14 years, with the potential for more prison time related to a kidnapping charge from the same incident.