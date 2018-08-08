Page Man Arrested for Multiple Sex Offenses

An investigation was initiated after the Page Police Department received reports from two victims alleging past sexual abuse by their father, Michael Long, Sr. of Page. The offenses were reported to have occurred between 1995 and 2002 at various locations in Page and Coconino County. In June of 2018, after an extensive investigation into the claims, Long was indicted by the grand jury of the Superior Court for Coconino County.

The indictment included one count of child molestation, two count of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15 years, two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 18 years, and five counts of sexual assault. All of the offenses are class 2 felonies.

An arrest warrant was issued and Long was arrested for the offenses by the Page Police Department. He is currently released on bail awaiting trial. The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.