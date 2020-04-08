Page Man Accused of Threatening Navajo People

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Facebook Post Leads to Arrest

PAGE, AZ (April 7, 2020) – On April 6, 2020, at 7:53 P.M., the Page Police Department was made aware of a volatile Facebook post that appeared to have been published by a Page resident. The post was threatening in nature and directed toward Navajo community members and the spread of COVID-19.

An investigation was immediately opened, and the suspect was identified as 34-year-old Daniel Franzen of Page, AZ. Franzen was arrested shortly after having made the unlawful social media post and booked into the Coconino County Jail on a class 3 felony.

The Page Police Department recognizes the alarming nature of this incident and shares the justified concern this behavior has caused the Navajo community and others.

The police department wishes to remind community members that unlawful hate speech, especially that which singles out protected classes (race, religion, gender, etc.), will be aggressively investigated and violations will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible. Additionally, threats toward Franzen, as well as other retaliatory measures will be investigated in a like manner.

-Text provided by the Page Police Department