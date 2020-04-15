Page Local Election 2020

2020 Election Information

GENERAL INFORMATION

2020 Primary Election – Tuesday, August 4, 2020

2020 General Election – Tuesday, November 3, 2020

COUNCIL POSITIONS TO BE FILLED

The Mayor (2-year term) and three Council Member seats (4-year term) are open for election in 2020. The current Mayor and Council Member terms that expire in 2020 are:

Mayor Levi Tappan and Councilors John Kocjan, Dennis Warner, and Kristin Davis.

The City of Page will be conducting a Primary Election on August 4, 2020.

Mayoral Candidates:

Diak, Bill

Tappan, Levi

City Council Member Candidates:

Carey, Brian

Davis, Kristin

Doyal, Dave

Kocjan, John

Leightner, Richard

CANDIDATE QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS

A candidate for local office must be a qualified elector at the time of filing their nomination paper. Any such candidate, in addition to other requirements, must be 18 years of age or more on or before the election, have resided in the city limits for one year preceding the election, and restored civil rights if having been convicted of a felony.

If a candidate receives contributions or makes expenditures, in any combination, more than $500.00 in connection with a campaign for public office, the law states that a political committee must be created to serve as your campaign committee. In this case, a Political Committee Statement of Organization must be filed within ten days of receiving such contributions or making such expenditures. If any information contained in the statement of organization changes, it must be amended within ten days of the change of information.