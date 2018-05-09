Page Lieutenant Graduates Staff & Command Program

The Page Police Department is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Lieutenant Lawrence Jones from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. Lt. Jones successfully completed the 22-week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, IL from October 16, 2017 to April 1, 2018. This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated over 20,000 students both nationally and internationally. Lt. Jones was a student in SPSC Class #427 which accommodated a total of 15 students for the twenty-two-week period.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of twenty-seven core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics of study include: Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation.

Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper that are all required parts of the curriculum. Upon successful completion, students may be awarded a total of 6 units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community. Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of Police Training, Management Training, and Executive Development.

The Page Police Department anticipates a variety of benefits from Lt. Jones’s attendance at this program. Many of the program’s graduates go on to achieve a variety of leadership positions with their respective agencies.

Chief of Police Frank Balkcom, Sr. congratulates Lt. Jones for his commitment to professional development, which in turn contributes to providing a better quality of service to our community.