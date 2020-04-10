Page Library Remains At Your Service

Even though the Page Public Library is closed due to COVID-19 concerns, there are still ways to access the services of your library! The library is now offering front door pick up so you can still enjoy all the library books, e-books, audiobooks, movies, and other media they offer.

So, how do you reserve those items? First, you’ll need a library card, which you can order by calling the library at (928) 645-4270. It’s an easy process, after which you can immediately use the information they give you, to do checkouts online, or over the phone.

For online checkouts, simply go to the library’s website at https://pagepubliclibrary.org/ to create an account, using your library card information. On the website, you can access the library’s catalog, to search for items and put them on hold for checkout.

You can also call the library at (928) 645-4270 to place your order, when you know what you want to check out. Once your items are ready, you can pick them up at the Library’s front door between 10am and 5pm, Monday through Friday.

By the way, during the COVID-19 shut down, your Page library is extending borrowing periods and waiving all due dates until further notice. The library asks that you still try to get items back within the allotted check-out time, but no fines will be applied if they are late. This does not apply to the Wifi Hot Spots that get checked out; the Hot Spots do need to be returned within the borrowing time, as they are in high demand.

Your Page Public Library thanks you for your patronage, and is glad to be there to provide books, movies, media and more during this crucial time.